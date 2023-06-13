StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Further Reading

