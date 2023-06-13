StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GPP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

