StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

