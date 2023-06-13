Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,711 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,641 call options.

Frontline Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE FRO traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 5,305,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,664. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.60%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

