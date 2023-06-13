Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,630 put options on the company. This is an increase of 155% compared to the average daily volume of 1,815 put options.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.28. 960,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

