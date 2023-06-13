Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.20

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.08), with a volume of 304239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.10).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.70. The company has a market cap of £341.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,257.14.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

