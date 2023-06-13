Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Price Performance

SRT stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Analysts predict that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Startek by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

