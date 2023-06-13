Standard Investments LLC Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Standard Investments LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 930,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 6.9% of Standard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $132,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $185.38. 678,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $186.49.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

