Standard Investments LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Standard Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for 3.9% of Standard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $75,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TECK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

