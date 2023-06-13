Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.33. 1,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,300 ($41.29) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($45.67) to GBX 4,250 ($53.18) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

About Spectris

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.