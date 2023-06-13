Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the May 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Spectral Medical Trading Down 11.5 %

OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 599.54% and a negative return on equity of 2,155.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectral Medical will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

