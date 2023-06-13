SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFAX stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.