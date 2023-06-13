SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $177.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

