SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.88. 4,844,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,409. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $177.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

