SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average is $334.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

