SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $762.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.