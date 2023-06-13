Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 632.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,866 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LUV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

