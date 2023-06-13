Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Short Interest Update

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

PORT remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Southport Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southport Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Southport Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southport Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,991,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southport Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,778,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Southport Acquisition by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 322,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southport Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

