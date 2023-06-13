Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $591.29 million and $2,585.89 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02946017 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $761.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

