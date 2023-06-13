Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.
In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,215 shares of company stock valued at $83,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
