Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,215 shares of company stock valued at $83,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

