SOMESING (SSX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $256,466.92

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and approximately $256,466.92 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,795,728,878 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

