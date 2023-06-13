Solel Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Solel Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,338,156 shares during the period. PG&E makes up about 3.8% of Solel Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Solel Partners LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in PG&E by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,117,676. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

