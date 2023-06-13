Solel Partners LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Valvoline makes up 0.4% of Solel Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 216,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,434. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

