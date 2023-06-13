Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 1.9%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 5,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 215,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
