Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $272.00

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.00 and last traded at $271.71, with a volume of 27462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.53.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,186 shares of company stock worth $19,268,047. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

