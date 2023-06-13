SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.79

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 80359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
SMC Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.
SMC Company Profile
SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.
