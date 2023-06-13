Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.33. 276,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,556. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.