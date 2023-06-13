Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ SSIC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

