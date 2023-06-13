Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 69,197 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 245.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,188,000 after purchasing an additional 216,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $53,452,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $5.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.49. 42,262,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,417,184. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $360.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.