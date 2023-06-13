Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 511 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

