Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases Shares of 14,292 Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.