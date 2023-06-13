Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases Shares of 14,292 Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.
The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
