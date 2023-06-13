Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $117,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $459.89. The stock had a trading volume of 954,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.84.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

