Silicon Valley Capital Partners Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 457.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.55 on Monday, reaching $300.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.92 and a 200 day moving average of $304.80. The stock has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

