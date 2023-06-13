Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $205,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $188.62. 1,533,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,083. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.