Silicon Valley Capital Partners Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 471.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.65. 2,609,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

