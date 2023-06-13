Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

RTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. 3,527,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.