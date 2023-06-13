Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Shares of 2,889 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $487,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.27. 14,796,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,948,561. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.