Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Shares of 17,391 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

