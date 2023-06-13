Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.18

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 357082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 0.35.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
