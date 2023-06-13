Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.18

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 357082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $84,743,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $40,117,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $18,629,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

