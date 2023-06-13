Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.88

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 83593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

