Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Increases By 189.7%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 189.7% from the May 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wireless Telecom Group Price Performance

Shares of WTT stock remained flat at $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,311. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.08.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wireless Telecom Group

About Wireless Telecom Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Stories

