Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Drops By 55.7%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 1,016,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 on Tuesday. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

