Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Rises By 1,103.0%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 1,103.0% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of TLLTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 642,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,418. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

