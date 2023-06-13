Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 725.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TDK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.91). TDK had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Research analysts predict that TDK will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading

