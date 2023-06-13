Short Interest in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Declines By 86.7%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLAW opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taboola.com stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 697,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

