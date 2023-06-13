Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Expands By 237.9%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 237.9% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Superior Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Superior Gold stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

