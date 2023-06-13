Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Decreases By 96.1%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Monday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
