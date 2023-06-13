Short Interest in Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Declines By 86.3%

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sph Reit Price Performance
