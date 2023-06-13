Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Declines By 44.6%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.