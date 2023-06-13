Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Expands By 94.4%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SLM Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLMBP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 15,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399. SLM has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.6971 dividend. This represents a $6.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

